Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Banking & Finance

New North Shore Bank branch planned in West Allis

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Rendering of new North Shore Bank planned along National Avenue in West Allis.
Organizations:
North Shore Bank
Last updated

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank plans to build a new branch next to its current location on West National Avenue in West Allis.

The bank currently has a branch within a three-story, multi-tenant office building at 10533 W. National Ave. The 12,565-square-foot building was built in 1989, according to LoopNet.

It plans to build a new one-story branch building just to the west, on a parking lot adjacent to the office building.

- Advertisement -

Founded in 1923, North Shore Bank has 43 locations in eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, nearly 500 employees and $2.5 billion in assets.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 1ST AND SAVE