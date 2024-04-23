New North Shore Bank branch planned in West Allis

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank plans to build a new branch next to its current location on West National Avenue in West Allis.

The bank currently has a branch within a three-story, multi-tenant office building at 10533 W. National Ave. The 12,565-square-foot building was built in 1989, according to LoopNet.

It plans to build a new one-story branch building just to the west, on a parking lot adjacent to the office building.

Founded in 1923, North Shore Bank has 43 locations in eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, nearly 500 employees and $2.5 billion in assets.