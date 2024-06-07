New Mexican restaurant planned for former location of Stubby’s and Pizza Man

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant is set to fill the vacant space at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave. in the Riverwest neighborhood in Milwaukee.

The restaurant will be located on the 2nd floor of the building overlooking the Milwaukee River. For 12 years, the space was occupied by Stubby’s Gastrogrub & Beer Bar until closing its doors in December 2022. In April 2023, Pizza Man moved into the space after 10 years of operation on Downer Avenue. Pizza Man will now potentially return to their previous location.

This will be the fourth Cozumel Mexican Restaurant location in Milwaukee says Miguel Lopez, co-owner of the restaurant. His success in the restaurant industry, alongside his brother and business partner Ramon Lopez, began 23 years ago when their first location opened in 2001.

The brothers are aiming to open in mid-July, however, an exact date has not been determined. For now, extensive cleaning and the painting of Mexican themed murals is taking place in preparation says Lopez.

The restaurant will serve classic Mexican dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, burritos and tacos. Meals will be served alongside margaritas, wines, and various Mexican beers.

The other Cozumel locations are in Oak Creek, Janesville and Whitewater.