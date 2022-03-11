New leaders named at Westin and Marriott hotels in downtown Milwaukee

Hotel management company White Lodging announced that the Westin and Marriott hotels in downtown Milwaukee have new leaders.
Kyle Highberg has been named the general manager of the 220-room Westin Milwaukee Downtown hotel. He most recently worked for Marcus Hotels and Resorts as director of operations at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.Ben Risseeuw has been named general manager of the 205-room Milwaukee Marriott Downtown hotel. He most recently served as the general manager of the Springhill Suites Milwaukee Downtown hotel.
In addition, Sadie Kealey was named market director of sales and marketing for the Marriott Milwaukee Downtown, Westin Milwaukee Downtown and Springhill Suites Milwaukee Downtown hotels. All three of those hotels are owned by Jackson Street Holdings and managed by White Lodging.