Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

New Glarus Brewing to build $55 million addition at its HQ

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
New Glarus Brewing Co.
Learn more about:
New Glarus Brewing Co.Dan CareyDeb Carey
Last updated

New Glarus Brewing Co., a craft brewery known for such beers as Spotted Cow and Moon Man Pale Ale, will break ground this month on a $55 million addition at its headquarters.

The 65,000-square-foot expansion will take place at the company’s Hilltop Facility, located at 2400 Highway 69 in New Glarus, a village in Green County. It will include space for brewing, distilling, offices, retail and a beer depot, according to documents submitted to the village of New Glarus.

“The New Glarus Brewing Company is a destination for many, known for its world class beer in a beautiful and fully operational brewery. We receive thousands of visitors, but our current paved visitor parking holds 53 stalls. This has created congestion on our site and has forced us to be closed on the weekends,” according to submitted documents. “Our sites hilly terranean creates a plateau, making parking expansion tricky. We therefore have created a design connecting our facility to the flat area at the base of the hill for parking. The new design steps down the side of the hill and will pass through our existing parking lot.”

- Advertisement -

The brewery expansion will also include several sustainability efforts like grass roofs and a geothermal field for lowering energy usage.

Deborah Carey and her husband, Dan, founded New Glarus Brewing Co. nearly 30 years ago. Today, New Glarus ranks 12th among the top 50 largest craft brewers in the country, according to the Brewers Association.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee