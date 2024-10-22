New Glarus Brewing to build $55 million addition at its HQ

New Glarus Brewing Co., a craft brewery known for such beers as Spotted Cow and Moon Man Pale Ale, will break ground this month on a $55 million addition at its headquarters.

The 65,000-square-foot expansion will take place at the company’s Hilltop Facility, located at 2400 Highway 69 in New Glarus, a village in Green County. It will include space for brewing, distilling, offices, retail and a beer depot, according to documents submitted to the village of New Glarus.

“The New Glarus Brewing Company is a destination for many, known for its world class beer in a beautiful and fully operational brewery. We receive thousands of visitors, but our current paved visitor parking holds 53 stalls. This has created congestion on our site and has forced us to be closed on the weekends,” according to submitted documents. “Our sites hilly terranean creates a plateau, making parking expansion tricky. We therefore have created a design connecting our facility to the flat area at the base of the hill for parking. The new design steps down the side of the hill and will pass through our existing parking lot.”

The brewery expansion will also include several sustainability efforts like grass roofs and a geothermal field for lowering energy usage.

Deborah Carey and her husband, Dan, founded New Glarus Brewing Co. nearly 30 years ago. Today, New Glarus ranks 12th among the top 50 largest craft brewers in the country, according to the Brewers Association.