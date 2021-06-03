New food truck festival coming to Summerfest grounds

A new festival showcasing Milwaukee’s food trucks is coming to the city’s lakefront this summer.

OnMilwaukee and Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. are partnering to bring the new MKE Food Truck Fest to Henry Maier Festival Park on July 24.

The event will feature over a dozen food trucks featuring various cuisines, including Thai, Filipino, Middle Eastern, Italian and Mexican, and some unique dishes such as blackened shrimp po’ boys, hot tofu bowls and pineapple fried rice. Other menu items will include BBQ, tacos, sandwiches, and dessert offerings such as fried ice cream, funnel cakes, and gourmet cupcakes.

“We are thrilled to enhance our existing partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. by collaborating on this new, unique event, said Natalie DiPietro, vice president of marketing and development of OnMilwaukee. “We’ve been indoors long enough. It’s time to get outside, eat, play and enjoy our beautiful lakefront with friends.”

The event will take place 12-5 p.m. and will be held in the Johnson Controls Pavilion and Northwestern Mutual Community Park areas.

“MKE Food Truck Festival is a fun opportunity for us to showcase diverse food trucks throughout the region, said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival. “We are excited to add this new festival to Henry Maier Festival Park.”

General admission tickets are $5 and children under 10 are free. More ticket information is available here.

A full list of the food truck vendors is available on the MKE Food Truck Fest website.

The event will also feature entertainment by DJ Shawna and music from FM102/1. Other attractions include Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole-in-One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags. The Milwaukee Admirals will host interactive games, and their mascot Roscoe, will also be in attendance.