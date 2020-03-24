New Berlin tent and equipment rental company relocating to former Super Products headquarters

Will relocate to new space by June 1

New Berlin-based Area Rental & Sales Co. LLC is moving to the former Super Products LLC headquarters facility.

Among other things, Area Rental & Sales rents special-events equipment such as large tenants and contractor’s tools and equipment such as air compressors and earthmoving equipment.

The company, currently located at 16205 W. Rogers Drive, will move about 1.5 miles away to its new headquarters at 17000 W. Cleveland Ave. by June 1, said Mike Landry, owner of Area Rental & Sales.

An affiliate of Area Rental & Sales recently acquired the building from Super Products for $2.25 million, according to state records. Super Products has moved into a new 171,000-square-foot facility in Mukwonago.

Landry said he’s relocating his company to a bigger facility due to “continual business growth.” They currently reside in a 23,000-square-foot building, and the new one totals roughly 53,000 square feet, he said.

“(The company has) been in business since 1975, and business continues to grow,” Landry said. “We’re simply running out of room.”

Along with the extra space, the company will add around 10 new employees, he said. Area Rental & Sales currently has 25 employees and also hires seasonal workers.

The new facility also allows for a much larger showroom space. Landry said the new showroom will be around 3,000 square feet, whereas its existing showroom is only about 700 square feet.

Area Rental & Sales is making $150,000 in renovations to its new facility and has also started moving over its merchandise, said Landry.

The company is seeking a user to lease its existing facility.

Landry said it was important that Area Rental & Sales stay in New Berlin because it is centrally located. This goes both for its labor force and its location in the greater Milwaukee area. What’s more, the industrial park the facility allows for outdoor materials storage, he added.