New bakery and cafe, The Bread Pedalers, planned in West Allis

The Bread Pedalers, a full-service bakery and cafe co-founded by two sisters, is planning its debut in West Allis.

Samantha and Skylar Schneider are seeking city approval to open the new business at 1436 S. 92 St., located just south of West Greenfield Ave. The 900-square-foot storefront will produce and sell a rotating selections of fresh breads, bagels, pastries, cakes and other bakery items. It will also serve Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee and Rishi Tea.

Once renovations are complete, the cafe space will have bar-top and table seating for 10 people and a retail display area where customers can place orders for carryout or dine-in. There will be additional seating on the outdoor rooftop deck, complete with umbrellas, greenery and rear stairwell, according to site plans submitted to the city.

As told on The Bread Pedalers website, the Schneider sisters came up with the idea to open their own bakery last year after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life as they knew it. Having traveled the world as professional cyclists, the West Allis natives have experienced a range of international cultures, including new foods.

Stuck at home during quarantine, Skylar took interest in baking fresh breads and bakery items like those she’d enjoyed at cafes throughout Europe. She eventually formed a bread club – a group of family and friends who placed weekly orders of her fresh baked bread for pick-up or delivery.

As demand from the bread club increased, Samantha, who is a real estate agent at Glendale-based Corcoran Realty & Co., discovered the property on 92nd Street – ideal for both a production site for Skylar’s growing baking operation and a home base for her husband’s contracting business, West Allis-based Best In Class Remodeling. Andy Lopac purchased the property and plans to build a garage on the lot.

Now, as The Bread Pedalers co-owners, the Schneiders are targeting a mid-year opening for their bakery. Proposed hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Site plans will be reviewed by the West Allis Plan Commission on April 28. A public hearing is scheduled for May 4.