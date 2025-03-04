New Artisan Partners CEO to take over on June 4

[caption id="attachment_607823" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Milwaukee-based global investment management firm Artisan Partners Asset Management
announced Tuesday that Jason Gottlieb
will become the company’s chief executive officer as of June 4.
Gottlieb, currently president of Artisan Partners, will take over from Eric Colson
, who will become chairman of the company’s board.
Stephanie DiMarco
, currently chair of the board, will transition to be lead independent director.
The changes will be effective after the company's annual meeting on June 4.
“Appointing Jason as CEO is the culmination of our long-term leadership succession plan and the natural evolution of his current responsibilities,” said Colson. “Given his proven track record of leadership and management along with his strategic contributions to the company over time, our board of directors and I have tremendous confidence in Jason’s ability to lead Artisan. I look forward to my continued partnership with Jason and the senior management team in my new role as an active and engaged executive chair.”
Gottlieb has been with Artisan Partners since October 2016 when he joined as managing director of investment operations. He was promoted to chief operating officer of investments and executive vice president in February 2017. He was named president in January 2021.
Prior to Artisan Partners, Gottlieb was a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs. He was a leader of that firm’s Alternative Investment & Manager Selection Group and a portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Alternatives Fund.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this world-class investment organization, further expand our multi-asset investment platform and drive the growth of our business,” Gottlieb said. “We believe we are well positioned to seize the right opportunities to grow our business and continue to deliver successful outcomes for our clients, employees and shareholders.”
Artisan Partners had average assets under management for 2024 of $160.2 billion, up from $139.3 billion for 2023.
Revenue for 2024 was $1.11 billion, up from $975 million in 2023.