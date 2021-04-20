Nativity Jesuit Academy promotes principal to president

Lauren Anderson
Vanessa Solis
Nativity Jesuit Academy has named principal Vanessa Solis as its next president. Solis has been with Nativity since 2014, serving as its first-ever K4 teacher before transitioning to its director of elementary school education and…

