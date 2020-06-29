Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Natasha Duvall

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Notable Residential Real Estate Agents Number of years working in your current industry: 29

29 Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

5 Undergrad degree/university: UWM

UWM Graduate degree/university: Communications

Natasha Duvall has been in the residential real estate business for nearly 30 years and is the leader of Duvall Group Real Estate, which is part of Keller Williams.

Her expertise is in the North Shore area from Milwaukee’s East Side north to southern Ozaukee County.

Duvall “has been able to completely reinvent her business over the last year to double her production,” said Charlie Stalle, team leader of Keller Williams Milwaukee. “In the last 12 months her team has closed 26 million in production and served 89 families. This represents a 78% year-over-year growth rate. This places them as the 36th largest team in the Milwaukee area and in the top 1% of agents nationally.”