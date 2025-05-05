Medical College of Wisconsin and MSOE launch student pathway program

Milwaukee School of Engineering
and the Medical College of Wisconsin
are launching a new collaboration that will provide a pathway between the two institutions.
Beginning in fall 2026, MSOE students will be able to join a degree program that will allow them to experience MCW graduate programs, the institutions announced on Monday. The new program, which is called “Student Pathways to Flourishing in the Health Professions,” aims to address the need to expand Wisconsin’s health care workforce and advance technology development and innovation in health care, said MCW president and CEO Dr. John Raymond
.
“Our society is becoming more technology driven, and to have people who understand both the technology and how to apply that in the health care field and leverage all the power of artificial intelligence,” MSOE president John Walz
said. “There’s just an enormous need for those people in this region and everywhere.”
The curriculum integrates business, technology, health sciences and artificial intelligence. MSOE undergraduate students will receive MCW mentorship, guidance and programming. The MCW will also provide a series of presentations, conversations and workshops with professionals in pharmacy, precision medicine, public health and genetic counseling.
This is just the beginning of the collaboration, Walz said.
“Our future goal is to expand beyond the initial pharmacy and precision medicine, genetic counseling and public health,” Walz said. “I view what we’re announcing today as an exciting first step.”
The program will also provide cohesive learning experiences for students, as they will be able to smoothly transition from their undergraduate to graduate studies.
The Kern Family Foundation is funding this new collaboration.
“We (MSOE and MCW) have partnerships that we do together already in various areas,” Walz said. “We decided to get two individuals from each school together and start thinking about, how can we build a bigger partnership, because we’re both focused on the same thing, which is producing highly trained professionals to serve the region. There’s a lot of common overlap, so (the program) grew naturally out of that discussion.”