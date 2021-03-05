More than 1 million Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 1 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health Services.

According to the latest DHS data, 1,023,306 Wisconsin residents, or about 17.6% of the state’s population, has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the latest DHS data, 572,501 people in Wisconsin have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, which is about 9.8% of the state’s population.

After a slow start, Wisconsin now ranks third in the nation for percentage of doses administered of the amount that has been delivered to the state, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For per capita COVID-19 vaccine administration, the state ranks 13th in the nation and first in the Midwest, according to CDC data.

“It’s been great to hear stories from across our state of nurses and doctors, parents and grandparents, teachers and caregivers, filled with excitement as they get their shots,” said Gov. Evers. “While we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel. And every day we are one step closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life. So, thank you to everyone who has gotten the vaccine and those who plan to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and thank you to the vaccine providers across our state who are getting this done.”

“Having one million Wisconsinites with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a good sign that our vaccination program is working,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “All three COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and we urge folks to get a shot when it is their turn. With increased vaccine supply on the way, we hope to reach the next million even sooner.”