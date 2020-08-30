MMAC announces ‘Focus on the Future’ honorees

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) announced that is will recognize 65 area companies and organizations as Focus on the Future Award honorees, to recognize their work to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our business community has faced unprecedented challenges in 2020,” said Stephanie Hall, MMAC Vice President of Membership and Small Business. “Through it all, these 65 companies, organizations and individuals have shown us examples of the Milwaukee Region at its best, and give us hope for the future. Through the Focus on the Future Awards, MMAC wants to recognize those who have risen to their best during the most difficult of times.”
The honorees will be celebrated during a virtual event on Sept. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. BizTimes Media is the media sponsor for the event. Registration details for the event are forthcoming, the MMAC said.
The Focus on the Future Award honorees, and award categories, include:
Established New Links in the Chain – These honorees have retooled their supply chain or made new links in another supply chain to meet new market demands.
- Duet Resource Group
- Exciting Events
- Gross Automation LLC
- Hunger Task Force
- IAS Inc.
- Lanex LLC
- MicroSynergies
- PartsBadger
Mother (or Father) of Invention – These honorees have created a new product or service to meet rapidly changing market demands.
- Badger Technology Group Inc.
- BoothCentral Inc.
- Central Office Systems
- Central Standard Craft Distillery
- The Chef’s Table
- Clarity Management LLC
- Connoils LLC
- Healics Inc.
- Milwaukee Center for Independence
- Milwaukee Food & City Tours
- MKE Tech Hub Coalition and The Commons
- Pat Miller – The Idea Coach
- Server Products
- Stonehouse Innovations LLC
- TopLine Results Corp.
- West Allis Blue – Large Format Graphics
Fueling the Frontlines – These honorees have come to the aid of health care or other frontline workers when they needed it most.
- Kane Communications Group
- Nourish Natural Products
- Pliszka’s Adventures LLC, dba Headline It
- Surfacide Manufacturing
- SVA
- YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee
True Colors – These honorees have maintained an employee-centric focus by managing the health and well-being of their workforce.
- Advocate Aurora Health
- Ascension Wisconsin
- The Bartolotta Restaurants
- Brainchild Studios
- Brilliance Business Solutions
- Bublr Bikes
- CCB Technology
- Catholic Financial Life
- CG Schmidt
- Dale Carnegie Training
- Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin
- Granular
- Insulation Technologies Inc., dba INTEC
- La Causa, Inc.
- Medical Eye Associates
- Penfield Children’s Center
- Rocket Clicks
- The Starr Group
- TEKLYNX
- Terra Translations LLC
- Xymox Technologies Inc.
Pivot Not Panic – These organizations and individual honorees displayed clarity and purpose, showing exemplary leadership during the pandemic.
- Accelity
- Advanced Hires
- American Construction Services
- Brunch – Morgan Schnabl
- Celesta LLC – Nina King
- Gehl Foods LLC – Michael Schwartz
- Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce
- The Greater Milwaukee Committee – Julia Taylor
- INVIVO Wellness
- Lueder Financial Group – Matt Lueder
- Physical Therapy of Milwaukee – Dr. Sylvestra Ramirez
- Rehab Resources (a division of Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency) – Ginger Brath and Kate Brewer
- SPEARity – Darren Fisher
- The Tandem
Of the 65 honorees, the MMAC will recognize 12 as Honorees with Distinction and one in each category (a total of 5) will be spotlighted during the virtual event.