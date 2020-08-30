MMAC announces ‘Focus on the Future’ honorees

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) announced that is will recognize 65 area companies and organizations as Focus on the Future Award honorees, to recognize their work to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our business community has faced unprecedented challenges in 2020,” said Stephanie Hall, MMAC Vice President of Membership and Small Business. “Through it all, these 65 companies, organizations and individuals have shown us examples of the Milwaukee Region at its best, and give us hope for the future. Through the Focus on the Future Awards, MMAC wants to recognize those who have risen to their best during the most difficult of times.”

The honorees will be celebrated during a virtual event on Sept. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. BizTimes Media is the media sponsor for the event. Registration details for the event are forthcoming, the MMAC said.

The Focus on the Future Award honorees, and award categories, include:

Established New Links in the Chain – These honorees have retooled their supply chain or made new links in another supply chain to meet new market demands.

Duet Resource Group

Exciting Events

Gross Automation LLC

Hunger Task Force

IAS Inc.

Lanex LLC

MicroSynergies

PartsBadger

Mother (or Father) of Invention – These honorees have created a new product or service to meet rapidly changing market demands.

Badger Technology Group Inc.

BoothCentral Inc.

Central Office Systems

Central Standard Craft Distillery

The Chef’s Table

Clarity Management LLC

Connoils LLC

Healics Inc.

Milwaukee Center for Independence

Milwaukee Food & City Tours

MKE Tech Hub Coalition and The Commons

Pat Miller – The Idea Coach

Server Products

Stonehouse Innovations LLC

TopLine Results Corp.

West Allis Blue – Large Format Graphics

Fueling the Frontlines – These honorees have come to the aid of health care or other frontline workers when they needed it most.

Kane Communications Group

Nourish Natural Products

Pliszka’s Adventures LLC, dba Headline It

Surfacide Manufacturing

SVA

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

True Colors – These honorees have maintained an employee-centric focus by managing the health and well-being of their workforce.

Advocate Aurora Health

Ascension Wisconsin

The Bartolotta Restaurants

Brainchild Studios

Brilliance Business Solutions

Bublr Bikes

CCB Technology

Catholic Financial Life

CG Schmidt

Dale Carnegie Training

Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin

Granular

Insulation Technologies Inc., dba INTEC

La Causa, Inc.

Medical Eye Associates

Penfield Children’s Center

Rocket Clicks

The Starr Group

TEKLYNX

Terra Translations LLC

Xymox Technologies Inc.

Pivot Not Panic – These organizations and individual honorees displayed clarity and purpose, showing exemplary leadership during the pandemic.

Accelity

Advanced Hires

American Construction Services

Brunch – Morgan Schnabl

Celesta LLC – Nina King

Gehl Foods LLC – Michael Schwartz

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Milwaukee Committee – Julia Taylor

INVIVO Wellness

Lueder Financial Group – Matt Lueder

Physical Therapy of Milwaukee – Dr. Sylvestra Ramirez

Rehab Resources (a division of Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency) – Ginger Brath and Kate Brewer

SPEARity – Darren Fisher

The Tandem

Of the 65 honorees, the MMAC will recognize 12 as Honorees with Distinction and one in each category (a total of 5) will be spotlighted during the virtual event.