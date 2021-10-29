MKE Urban Stables names executive director

MKE Urban Stables has named former high school administrator Mary McIntosh as its new executive director. The facility, located at 143 E. Lincoln Ave., near the southeast corner of South First Street in Milwaukee’s Bay…

MKE Urban Stables has named former high school administrator Mary McIntosh as its new executive director. The facility, located at 143 E. Lincoln Ave., near the southeast corner of South First Street in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, houses Milwaukee Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unity, an equine-assisted therapy program for youth and veterans and community space and programming. The 30,000-square-foot facility opened in August. As executive director, McIntosh will oversee the facility – which includes 24 horse stalls, a riding arena, viewing areas, classrooms, a multi-purpose community room, and 36 parking spaces – and have responsibility for operational administration, development, PR, strategic planning and mission sustainability. McIntosh has extensive experience in corporate and educational management, with a strong history of leading organizations to overall success and growth. She most recently served as St. Thomas More High School president, and prior to that was the president of Notre Dame School of Milwaukee. Felicia Sackett was also named director of programs and equine services. Sackett will work with care, training and maintenance of horses and oversee and manage programming at the stables.