Mitchell International nearly tripled traffic level from April to May, but it’s still way down

Nearly three-times the number of people flew in and out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in May compared to April, but passenger traffic is still well behind last year.

At 63,172, May’s passenger traffic total was down 89.3% from the same time last year when 588,442 people flew through the airport. Total enplanements were down slightly more than deplanements.

The May traffic data does show an improvement from April when total traffic was down 96%. An average of 789 people per day flew in and out of Mitchell in April, compared to 2,038 in May.

Mitchell had seen a slight uptick in traffic for the first two months of the year with increases of 1% and 0.2% in January and February respectively. For the year, total traffic is now down 50.7%.

Large carriers saw a sharper decline in May compared to small carriers. The total number of seats on flights with more than 110 seats dropped 73.2% and the number of large carrier operations dropped 64.5%. Small carrier available seats dropped 63.8% and the total number of operations declined 50.6%.

The total weight of air freight did not see as sharp of a decline, but was down 8.9% to 13.1 million pounds in May. For the year, total air freight through Mitchel is down 7.3%.