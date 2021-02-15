Miro Manufacturing to expand operations with acquisition of Waukesha facility

In acquiring another manufacturing facility in Waukesha, Miro Manufacturing Inc. will be expanding its metal cutting and fabrication operations. According to a news release, an affiliate of the Waukesha-based contract manufacturer has purchased the 80,260-square-foot…

In acquiring another manufacturing facility in Waukesha, Miro Manufacturing Inc. will be expanding its metal cutting and fabrication operations. According to a news release, an affiliate of the Waukesha-based contract manufacturer has purchased the 80,260-square-foot building at 920 S. Prairie Ave. The building is about a mile from Miro's current home base, at 201 Sentry Drive. Miro bought the facility for about $2.67 million, according to real estate sources. It has an assessed value of roughly $2.37 million, according to Waukesha County records. Matt Friedman and Brian Parrish of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the buyer, Newest II LLC, in the transaction. Adam Matson and Patrick Hanrahan of Newmark Knight Frank 's Milwaukee office represented the seller, Stippich Enterprises Inc. The release states Miro will use its new building to expand metal cutting and fabrication operations. It did not provide further details. Miro did not immediately provide a comment on the acquisition.