Milwaukee Youth Arts Center names new executive director

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
this week announced the appointment of its new executive director, Chad Tessmer
, effective July 1.
Previously, Tessmer served as chief marketing officer for the Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center since 2012.
Prior to the JCC, Tessmer served as vice president and director of client community relations for PNC Financial Services.
The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center is a collaboration between two youth arts education organizations, First Stage and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra.
"MYAC is more than a building; it’s an inclusive community center and a strategic partner for First Stage, MYSO and many other arts and community organizations in Milwaukee. I’m thrilled to help further this vision alongside so many community leaders, partners, investors, volunteers and of course its greatest gift - the students,” said Tessmer. “Building upon our legacy of service and recent campus expansion, MYAC has the opportunity to serve more young people and continue to grow with the exciting economic development that is taking place north of downtown.”
Tessmer will succeed current executive director Del Wilson
, who has led the organization since 2018.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Del for successfully guiding us through what was an unpredictable time for many and ensuring the completion of our campus enhancements,” said Bill Mortimore, board chair, MYAC. “We are at a point where it is now possible to further extend our community reach, deepening our involvement and impact in Milwaukee. We know Chad will lead us there.”