Milwaukee startup zizzl raises over $3 million to support national growth

By
-
Raymond Seaver

Last updated on March 21st, 2023 at 04:01 pmMilwaukee-based payroll and employee benefits startup zizzl LLC has raised $3.1 million in equity, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Raymond Seaver, Jr., zizzl founder and chief executive officer, said that funding will primarily support the startup’s expansion nationwide. “We were focused on

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display