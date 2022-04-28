Milwaukee Rep names new chief diversity officer

Jermaine Murry
has been named the chief diversity officer for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater
.
Former loaned executive chief diversity officer Tammy Belton-Davis
has been elected to serve on Milwaukee Rep’s Board of Trustees
A Milwaukee native, Murry previously served as community program coordinator for the Medical College of Wisconsin. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2004 and master’s degrees from Cardinal Stritch in 2008 and 2010.
“Jermaine brings a lot of positive energy, coaching experience and a passion to drive our ED&I (equity, diversity and inclusion) goals forward,” said Milwaukee Rep executive director Chad Bauman. “Working along with our board, community partners, and staff, we look forward to continuing on our important journey to center equity, diversity and inclusion in all of our work as we carry on our proud legacy in this work and ensure our theaters are a place that are welcoming and inspirational to all.”
“Everyone has a responsibility to promote a culture of inclusion and excellence,” said Murry. “Building and maintaining a diverse and equitable workforce comprised of different beliefs and people, is what will make Milwaukee Repertory Theater a welcoming organization for generations to come.”