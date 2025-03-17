30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Quentin Prince, Milwaukee Youth Sports Alliance

This interview is part of the cover feature from BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Quentin Prince
Director of youth leadership and student success, Journey House
Executive director, Milwaukee Youth Sports Alliance
Milwaukee
Age: 42
Quentin Prince has centered his career on supporting and educating Milwaukee’s youth. During his nearly 24 years with south side nonprofit Journey House, Prince has worked to develop programs and partnerships supporting college and career readiness, STEM education, financial literacy, leadership development and entrepreneurship. He also serves as executive director of the Milwaukee Youth Sports Alliance, which was founded in 2019 to provide high-quality sports programs for kids across the city.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“I want to see Milwaukee transform education and youth development in ways that create real opportunities for our kids.
“First, we need to revolutionize high schools by making career-connected learning the norm. Students should graduate with real-world experience, internships, certifications and financial literacy skills, not just a diploma. Partnering with businesses and expanding early college programs will help prepare them for high-demand careers.
“Second, we must scale youth sports as a tool for violence prevention and social mobility. I’ve seen firsthand how access to quality sports programs can change lives. We need sustainable funding, stronger community partnerships, and policies that embed social-emotional learning and trauma-informed coaching into every program.
“These changes would build a future where all young people, regardless of their zip code, have pathways to success. Milwaukee has the talent and heart to make it happen. Now we need the investment and commitment.”
What do you hope to accomplish over the next 30 years?
“I want to make a lasting impact that echoes long after I am gone through education, financial advising and real estate development.
“In education, I want to design innovative high schools that better prepare students for life beyond the classroom – schools that integrate career pathways, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. By giving students real-world experience early on, we can create a stronger workforce and break cycles of poverty.
“As a financial professional, I aim to help families, especially in underserved communities, build generational wealth. Too many people lack access to financial knowledge and resources. I want to change that by expanding financial education programs and one-on-one advising.
“In real estate, I hope to develop projects that revitalize neighborhoods while keeping housing affordable. Thoughtful development can strengthen communities without displacement.
“I believe we can create a more equitable, thriving Milwaukee where everyone has a chance to succeed.”
What’s your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“Milwaukee is a city where you can build something meaningful – your career, your community, and family and your future.
“Milwaukee isn’t just a place to live; it’s a place to lead. We need young people who are ready to innovate, invest and inspire change. Whether you’re passionate about tech, business, entrepreneurship, education, or the arts, this city has opportunities to create real impact. The Forward 48 alumni network is proof that leaders here are committed to shaping a better future, and we need the next generation to step up and take it even further.
“Southeastern Wisconsin is evolving, and you have the chance to be part of that transformation. Affordable living, growing industries and a community that values bold ideas make it the perfect place to stay and thrive.”