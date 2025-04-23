Milwaukee Public Museum’s chief planning officer will exit next month

Amid the construction of the future Milwaukee Public Museum
, the museum’s chief planning officer plans to step down from her role.
Katie Sanders
, who has served as MPM’s chief planning officer since December 2019, made the announcement in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. In her role, Sanders has overseen the future museum project through its various stages. The museum is set to open in 2027.
“When I joined the museum, there was a big idea that needed a lot of detail and execution, and today, a beautiful and iconic building is being constructed and incredible exhibits are being fabricated,” Sanders said. “I’m so proud of my contributions to this catalytic project and the impact the future museum has already had and will have on Milwaukee and Wisconsin for generations to come. It will always be a highlight of my professional career.”
Sanders said the role “has not been easy.” After some reflection, she decided to take a break. She’ll be taking some time to recharge and spend time with family and friends, she said.
“I’m so grateful for this experience and all the people who have poured their hearts and souls into making this big idea come to fruition,” Sanders said. “I am excited for the opportunity to enjoy some time off and am looking forward to the next phase of my career, wherever that takes me.”
MPM is grateful for Sanders’ leadership over the past five and a half years, president and CEO Ellen Censky
said in a statement.
“She was instrumental in helping to turn the idea of a new home for Wisconsin’s most visited museum into a burgeoning iconic building that will inspire future generations,” Censky said. “Her influence can be felt in every aspect of this project, including assembling a world-class team of architects, designers, fabricators and construction professionals who will see this project to its completion. Thanks to Katie's passion, hard work and strategic approach, the project is positioned for success, and we look forward to celebrating with her and the entire team when we open the doors to our new museum home in 2027.”