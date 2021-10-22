Milwaukee nonprofit Data You Can Use names founding leader’s successor

Milwaukee-based nonprofit research group Data You Can Use has named Victor Amaya as its next president. Amaya, whose background is in education nonprofit leadership, succeeds founding executive director and president Kathleen Pritchard, who will retire…

Milwaukee-based nonprofit research group Milwaukee-based nonprofit research group Data You Can Use has named Victor Amaya as its next president. Amaya, whose background is in education nonprofit leadership, succeeds founding executive director and president Kathleen Pritchard , who will retire Dec. 31. Established in 2016, Data You Can Use helps connect people who need data to those who have it and assists in analyzing, translating and presenting data. “The board of directors is pleased that Dr. Victor Amaya has agreed to lead Data You Can Use into the future. His combination of community experience and passion for our mission will enable us to continue and expand the legacy established by our founder Dr. Katie Pritchard,” said Tom Hlavacek, chairman of the board and former executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter. Most recently, Amaya led the impact department at City Year Milwaukee. He also served as the interim executive director in between Meralis Hood and current executive director Stephanie Maney-Hartlaub’s tenures. “As a first-generation college graduate and son of Mexican immigrants, I was drawn to Data You Can Use to create equity for communities of color,” Amaya said. “I am excited to lead the organization's efforts to build on its success and ready to partner with community stakeholders to continue the mission of democratizing data to make better decisions as a community. "Data You Can Use is at a unique point in its history, and it is great time to reflect on what has been and what is still to come. It is also a time to build bridges and develop strategies to meet and expand our mission and build a stronger community. This is a great time to be a part of this organization and I fully embrace this opportunity to lead," he added.