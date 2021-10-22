Milwaukee nonprofit Data You Can Use names founding leader’s successor

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Victor Ayaya
Milwaukee-based nonprofit research group Data You Can Use has named Victor Amaya as its next president. Amaya, whose background is in education nonprofit leadership, succeeds founding executive director and president Kathleen Pritchard, who will retire…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

