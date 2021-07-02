Milwaukee Mitchell Airport job fair nets more than 100 hires

A job fair held at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in June led to more than 100 hires, the airport recently announced.

Job seekers were hired by airlines, airport concessionaries, TSA and other airport-based service providers. The job fair attracted about 800 people while more than 300 job applications were submitted.

“It was amazing to see so many individuals looking to get involved in the aviation industry and secure family-supporting jobs,” Milwaukee County executive David Crowley said in a statement.

The airport partnered with Milwaukee County Human Resources and the Milwaukee County Office on African American Affairs to promote the job fair within the community. Free parking vouchers and bus passes were made available to participating job seekers, according to a press release.

A variety of employers participated in the job fair, including the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee County Transit System, Air Wisconsin, Delta Airlines, Freight Runners and more.

“The Airport is part of the fabric of our community,” Milwaukee Mitchell director Brian Dranzik said in a statement. “It belongs to all of us, and the more we all fly from MKE, the more jobs we will create for our friends, family, and neighbors.”

According to the airport’s May passenger numbers, more than 366,000 passengers traveled through the airport, up about 20,000 from April. However, airport volumes are still only 62% of what they were in May of 2019.

As airport volumes trend towards pre-pandemic levels, Milwaukee Mitchell has added several major carriers, including Spirit Airlines, Jet Blue and Sun Country. Other airlines that already serve Milwaukee – including Southwest, United and American – announced plans for new Milwaukee routes or an expansion of flights for existing routes earlier this year.

There are now ten passenger airlines serving Mitchell, including Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit, United Airlines, Jet Blue and Sun Country.