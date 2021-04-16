Milwaukee Habitat opens new ReStore in Franklin

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity celebrated the opening of its new ReStore resale store and donation center in Franklin on Friday.

The new store is located in the former Gander Mountain building at 6949 S. Riverwood Blvd. Habitat ReStores are independently owned stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations that accept donations and sell home improvement items, including furniture, appliances, home goods and building materials at below-retail price.

Habitat announced late last year that it was moving its ReStore from Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood to the new, larger location, which allows the organization room to grow.

Totaling more than 31,000 square feet, it is more than triple the size of the former Walker’s Point store.

“We couldn’t be more excited about opening our newest ReStore in Franklin,” said Habitat executive director Brian Sonderman. “Whether you shop, donate, or volunteer, ReStore is a fantastic way to support Habitat’s critical work to make the cost of home affordable for local families in need.”

Milwaukee Habitat operates two other area ReStores, at 4150 S. 108th St. in Greenfield and 3015 N. 114th St. in Wauwatosa, which bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for the organization’s home-building and restoration programs.

The Franklin ReStore is open Tuesday through Fridays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.