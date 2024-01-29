Milwaukee Education Spotlight seeks to connect business leaders and schools to build region’s future workforce

With a tight labor market in Wisconsin, where the unemployment rate is at 3.3%, many area employers in recent years have been struggling to find the talent they need to grow their businesses. This challenge is expected to get bigger in upcoming years as demographic trends show the size of the metro Milwaukee labor force is going to shrink dramatically.

Therefore, the vibrancy of the region’s economy and the success of the region’s businesses will increasingly become dependent on the metro Milwaukee area’s ability to maximize its human capital, educating its youth to prepare them to become part of the region’s workforce.

The program will begin with a keynote conversation with Dale Kooyenga, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and Allison Wagner, executive director of college completion program All-In Milwaukee who will answer questions from BizTimes Milwaukee managing editor Arthur Thomas on the state of education in Milwaukee, what it means for the region’s workforce and how the business community is supporting Milwaukee schools and how others can get involved.

Following the keynote conversation there will be a pair of panel discussions with educators and business leaders discussing their partnerships.

The first panel will include: Andy Stith, president of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; Angie Sandoval, community involvement analyst for Johnson Controls; Blanca Gonzales, executive director of i.c.stars and Sarah Dollhausen-Clark, assistant director of talent partnerships and pipeline for Northwestern Mutual.

The second panel will include: Hank Kohl, president and CEO of MPE Inc.; Amy Levek, principal of Whitefish Bay High School; Danny McCormick, director of career programs and partnerships at Carmen Schools of Science & Technology; and Kari Conradt, president of Amplify Graphics & Branding.

After the panel discussions there will be a number of roundtable discussions featuring more business leaders and educators to talk about how they partner. Attendees will be able to sit in on up to three 15-minute roundtable sessions. The roundtable participants will include:

