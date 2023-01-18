Milwaukee-based Swarming Technology appoints new CEO, CTO

By
-
Ian Baxter

Milwaukee-based Swarming Technology, an e-commerce development agency, recently announced the appointment of both a new chief executive officer and chief technology officer. Andy Krystowiak is the company’s new CEO and has assumed day-to-day leadership of the company. He was previously Swarming Technology’s chief operations officer. Andy Krystowiak Before joining Swarming Technology,

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

