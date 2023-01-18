Milwaukee-based Swarming Technology appoints new CEO, CTO

Milwaukee-based Swarming Technology,an e-commerce development agency, recently announced the appointment of both a new chief executive officer and chief technology officer. Andy Krystowiak is the company’s new CEO and has assumed day-to-day leadership of the company. He was previously Swarming Technology’s chief operations officer.
[caption id="attachment_563172" align="alignleft" width="300"] Andy Krystowiak[/caption]
Before joining Swarming Technology, Krystowiak worked at Direct Brands (a subsidiary of Perficient/Zeon Solutions), the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“Swarming has been my home and my family here in Milwaukee for the past eight years, and I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead our fantastic group of individuals at the highest level,” said Krystowiak.
The company’s founder, Ian Baxter,has assumed a new role as chief technology officer. Baxter will continue to lead and support the technology vision of Swarming Technology through this role.
Swarming Technology provides e-commerce and web application development, specializing in the development and support of solutions for the Magento e-commerce platform
“I am excited to announce that Andy, who has been a vital member of the Swarming Technology team for the past eight years, will be taking on the role of CEO,” said Baxter in a statement. “As COO, Andy has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead the company through challenges and changes, while also playing a vital role in shaping our strong company culture. He has the trust of the team and is always someone the team and clients can count on to make decisions that are in their best interest. This transition will allow me to focus my efforts on providing the best possible technical guidance for our team and clients. The time is right for this transition, and I am confident that Andy will continue to drive the company forward and lead it to even greater success."