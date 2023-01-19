Milwaukee-based Fredman Bag Company acquired by Mississippi firm

Milwaukee-based Fredman Bag Company,
a manufacturer of printed and converted flexible packaging products, has been acquired by Summit, Mississippi-based Summit Plastics.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Summit Plastics is a portfolio company of New Orleans-based LongueVue Capital
that manufactures polyethylene film and bags.
Summit, which also acquired Albany, New York-based ClearView Packaging in 2021, continues to broaden its geographic presence, expand its product offerings, and create a vertically integrated platform better able to serve customers across the packaging value chain.
"The acquisition of Fredman is a great development for Summit," said Ryan Nagim,
managing partner of LVC. "Fredman's multi-generational history and strong reputation is a significant addition to our Summit platform. We look forward to helping maximize the potential of the combined Summit, ClearView, and Fredman entity."
Founded in 1889, Fredman specializes in custom flexible packaging serving industries including food and beverage, health care/medical, agriculture, industrial, and retail. Fredman operates a 50,000-square-foot facility at 5801 W. Bender Ct. with state-of-the-art printing and converting capabilities.
"Partnering with Summit and ClearView will enhance our ability to support our employees, customers, and suppliers,” said Tim Fredman,
president of Fredman Bag. “We have known and respected the ClearView family for decades, and our employees are excited for the growth and opportunity as part of a larger platform. The key to our partnership decision was people and culture, and we found a great fit in LVC, Summit and ClearView. We look forward to working together.”