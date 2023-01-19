Milwaukee-based Fredman Bag Company acquired by Mississippi firm

By
-

Milwaukee-based Fredman Bag Company, a manufacturer of printed and converted flexible packaging products, has been acquired by Summit, Mississippi-based Summit Plastics. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Summit Plastics is a portfolio company of New Orleans-based LongueVue Capital that manufactures polyethylene film and bags. Summit, which also acquired Albany, New York-based ClearView Packaging in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display