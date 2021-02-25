Milwaukee Ballet sells its former HQ in Walker’s Point

The Milwaukee Ballet has sold its former headquarters in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood to a Port Washington-based investment group for $740,000, according to state records. The new owners of the building, also known as the Schlitz…

The Advanced Restoration specializes in restoring and preserving the exteriors of historic buildings. Its previous jobs include the Pfister, Avalon Theater in Bay View and the historic Beam House. "What's important to my company is retaining tradition while also looking towards the future," Dimmer said in a statement. "My family has a long association with Milwaukee Ballet, and we are thrilled to be the next generation of owners of this piece of the city's history." According to a news release, H&D Investment has heard from a number of businesses interested in renting space. "Milwaukee Ballet trusts the new owners will cherish the historic property's legacy, creating a new and vibrant location within the Walker's Point neighborhood," Anne Metcalfe, managing director of Milwaukee Ballet, said in a statement. Milwaukee-based networking and events firm The Milwaukee Ballet has sold its former headquarters in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood to a Port Washington-based investment group for $740,000, according to state records. The new owners of the building, also known as the Schlitz Tivoli Palm Garden, say they plan to retain its historic integrity. Milwaukee Ballet moved out of the building, at 504 W. National Ave., when it made its new home in the Historic Third Ward in 2019. The National Avenue building's new owner is 504 National LLC, an affiliate of H&D Investments. H&D Investments is owned by Dan Herlache and Jordan Dimmer, who is the founder and chief executive of Advanced Restoration Inc. Belgium, Wisconsin-basedAdvanced Restoration specializes in restoring and preserving the exteriors of historic buildings. Its previous jobs include the Pfister, Avalon Theater in Bay View and the historic Beam House. "What's important to my company is retaining tradition while also looking towards the future," Dimmer said in a statement. "My family has a long association with Milwaukee Ballet, and we are thrilled to be the next generation of owners of this piece of the city's history." According to a news release, H&D Investment has heard from a number of businesses interested in renting space. "Milwaukee Ballet trusts the new owners will cherish the historic property's legacy, creating a new and vibrant location within the Walker's Point neighborhood," Anne Metcalfe, managing director of Milwaukee Ballet, said in a statement. Milwaukee-based networking and events firm NEWaukee once planned to acquire the building and turn it into a $3.4 million mixed-use center including offices, event space and café and bar area. The deal never went through. Milwaukee Ballet now resides at the new Baumgartner Center for Dance, located at 128 N. Jackson St. The company cut the ribbon on the new facility in September 2019. It is ramping up in-person performances there, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today , Milwaukee Ballet is holding performances for about 50 people per show.