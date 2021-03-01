Milwaukee aldermen urge Oshkosh Defense to locate USPS production facility in Century City

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Good City Century City
Several Milwaukee Common Council members have signed a letter urging Oshkosh Defense to locate a production facility for United State Postal Service trucks in Milwaukee’s Century City Business Park. “The City of Milwaukee has already…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display