Milwaukee alderman raises concerns about Harley Homecoming crowds on Brady Street

Brady Street on Milwaukee’s East Side is a popular gathering place for attendees of the now annual Harley-Davidson
Homecoming celebration, held this year from July 25-28, but the city alderman who represents that area is raising concerns about the impact on the neighborhood.
“While we are happy and proud to be the home of Harley and are happy to have visitors flocking to events at the Harley Museum and the Harley-Davidson manufacturing facility (and park) on North 35th
Street, the weekend was not all one big easy ride,” Ald. Jonathan Brostoff
said in a news release today. “The celebration on East Brady Street on Saturday drew a significant number of attendees – a mixture of riders and their bikes – and local residents from all over the area. The security was not adequate for the size of their crowd (unfortunately there were violent confrontations that occurred), and many amenities just couldn’t keep up with that many people.”
“Going forward I will not be supportive of the Brady Street Harley celebrations if the company or Brady Street BID does not step up to help cushion the strain on city resources and if Harley does not better collaborate with us in planning for security and logistics,” Brostoff said. “We are thrilled to have events like this moving forward but they need to be considerate of the neighbors in the Brady Street area and we have to work together.”
A Harley-Davidson spokesperson and the executive director for the Brady Street Business Improvement District did not immediately provide comment on Brostoff's remarks.
The Harley Homecoming festival for 2025 will be held from July 10-13 in Milwaukee.