MillerCoors chief Gavin Hattersley named Molson Coors CEO

Gavin Hattersley, the chief executive officer of MillerCoors, will replace Mark Hunter as Molson Coors CEO in September, the company announced Wednesday.

“Leadership changes are planned for at the Board level and this is part of our succession planning process at work,” said Andrew Molson, chairman of Molson Coors.

Hattersley has led MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of Molson Coors, since 2015. He was previously chief financial officer of Molson Coors from 2012 to 2015 and MillerCoors CFO from 2008 to 2012. He also was senior vice president of finance for Miller Brewing Co. from 2002 to 2008.

“Mark has been a great leader, friend, mentor and boss and has led this company through some dramatic change and I will be forever in his debt,” Hattersley said. “I care deeply about our company, our brands and our people. My commitment is to work hard, to be an empathetic leader and, above all, do whatever is necessary to maximize the potential of our business in order to restore shareholder value.”

Hunter will be retiring Sept. 27 as Molson Coors CEO and president, a position he has held for the Denver- and Montreal-based company since 2015.

“It’s been the joy of a lifetime to work on these great brands with so many inspirational colleagues for all of these years at Molson Coors,” Hunter said. “It’s been a great privilege to serve as Molson Coors President and CEO but I am also very much looking forward to the next chapter which will be highlighted by spending more time with my wife Fiona and our two children back in the UK. I will forever remain a brand ambassador and advocate for this business and will be there to support Gavin every step of the way.”