Miller Lite revives iconic ‘tastes great-less filling’ advertising debate

Miller Lite is reviving the iconic ‘tastes great-less filling’ advertising debate that it began in 1975 featuring an all star cast of retired athletes and celebrities, including Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker.

The revised advertising campaign features a new generation of Miller Lite All Stars, including Pewaukee native and former University of Wisconsin football and NFL star J.J. Watt, actor Luke Wilson, former baseball stars David Ortiz and Jorge Posada, former basketball star and broadcaster Reggie Miller and former soccer star Mia Hamm.

The first of the new ads are airing today during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, aka March Madness.

“Growing up, I watched the biggest names in sports battle it out in the iconic debate of what makes Miller Lite so great, could it be that it tastes great? Or is it that it’s less filling?” said Watt in a news release. “I’ve always been team less filling, and that won’t change, but to have the opportunity to work with Miller Lite to officially reignite this major debate is pretty special being from Wisconsin.”

Miller Lite is a brand of Miller Brewing Company, founded in Milwaukee in 1855, which is now part of the North America business unit of Chicago-based Molson Coors Beverage Company, which has offices and brewing operations in Milwaukee.