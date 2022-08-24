Milky Way Tech Hub crowdfunding to complete community hub in Sherman Park

Milky Way Tech Hub
founder Nadiyah Johnson
and Oby Nwabuzor,
founder of real estate development firm Envision Growth,
are moving forward with plans to fundraise for a new co-working space and community hub in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.
In 2020, the duo first announced
plans to raise money to redevelop 3803 W. Fond du Lac Ave., a 5,100-square-foot building that currently houses Johnson’s software company Jet Constellations
as well as her mother’s insurance company.
A crowdfunding page
for the project officially went live on Aug. 11. The campaign’s target goal is $500,000, but the first phase of fundraising is for $10,000. That initial $10,000 will be used to complete a co-working space for area creatives, entrepreneurs and tech workers. The building will also have an event and multi-purpose area and office spaces.
“We plan to open the space to other community-based organizations to meet, collaborate and grow,” said Johnson.
Milwaukee Bucks player Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren have also agreed to match every contribution made to the campaign up to $10,000 through their Social Impact Fund.
So far, $4,300 has been raised by 23 contributors.
The 3803 W. Fond du Lac Ave. building is located about two blocks northwest of Sherman Phoenix Marketplace
, which is also an entrepreneurial hub with restaurants and several other businesses.
“This new expansion will enable us to reach more people, increase our impact and spur economic growth in Sherman Park,” said Nwabuzor.
The overall goal of The Milky Way Tech Hub is to help make Milwaukee a tech hub where people of color can thrive in the field of technology.