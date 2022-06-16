Mike Lappin to join Network Health as chief legal and strategy officer

Menasha-based health insurer Network Health announced today the addition of Milwaukee attorney Mike Lappin to its senior leadership team. Lappin will become the organization’s chief legal and strategy officer on July 1. Lappin began his legal career at Quarles &…

began his legal career at Quarles & Brady LLP in 1993 and moved on to Aurora Health Care in 2009, where he served as chief legal officer and chief administrative officer.

“Mike is the perfect addition to our leadership team,” said Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and CEO of Network Health. “I recruited him because he is a well-respected executive and will be instrumental in helping us ensure we remain a market leader by expanding our market presence and creating innovative products that enhance our members’ choices. Mike’s experience as a top executive and as a lawyer representing major clients in Wisconsin and nationally were significant considerations in our recruitment of him.”

“I am excited to join Coreen and her team at Network Health,” said

. “I see this as a great opportunity to build on Network Health’s strong 40-year history by growing and expanding the business and offering products that give the members of the communities we serve choices as they make decisions in the health care marketplace.”