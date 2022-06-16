Mike Lappin to join Network Health as chief legal and strategy officer

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Mike Lappin
Menasha-based health insurer Network Health announced today the addition of Milwaukee attorney Mike Lappin to its senior leadership team. Lappin will become the organization’s chief legal and strategy officer on July 1. Lappin began his legal career at Quarles &…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR