Michigan company buys Metcalfe’s Market stores

Michigan food distributor and grocery store retailer SpartanNash
announced Monday that it has acquired the Wisconsin-based Metcalfe’s Market
grocery store chain, which operates two supermarkets in Madison and one in Wauwatosa.
Staffing levels at the stores are not expected to be impacted by the acquisition, said SpartanNash in a press release. The Metcalfe's Market storefront, branding and core shopper experience will also remain in place.
The transaction is expected to be completed this spring, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Metcalfe's Market was founded in 1917 by Henry and Teresa Hess
. Former owners Tim Metcalfe
and Kevin Metcalfe
– the great-grandsons of Metcalfe's Market founders – will become SpartanNash employees.
"Metcalfe's Market has been a successful family-owned and operated business for four generations, and we are honored that the Metcalfe family is entrusting SpartanNash to build upon their legacy and bring new offerings to its team members and grocery shoppers," said Tony Sarsam
, SpartanNash’s chief executive officer. "As a people first company, we welcome Tim, Kevin and the entire Metcalfe's Market team into the SpartanNash family, and we look forward to earning the loyalty of our newest store guests. As a food solutions company, we provide the ingredients for family meals and traditions – just like Metcalfe's Market has for more than 100 years."
"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our communities for more than a century, and we are confident that with SpartanNash, guests at Metcalfe's Market will continue to enjoy the same high level of service, quality and variety of products they have come to expect here at Metcalfe's," said Tim Metcalfe, co-owner of Metcalfe's Market. "We are thrilled to join the SpartanNash family, and we can't wait to contribute to their People First culture. SpartanNash has the same commitment to quality and community that Metcalfe's has been known for over the past four generations."
The acquisition of Metcalfe's Markets will expand the number of SpartanNash’s Wisconsin holdings to seven stores. The company already operates two Family Fare grocery stores in Chippewa Falls, a Family Fresh Market in River Falls, and Fresh Madison Market in Madison.
SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers.