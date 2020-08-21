Notable Women in Law: Michelle Hockers

Category: Notable Women in Law

Notable Women in Law Number of years working in your current industry: 7

7 Number of years with your current company/firm: 7

7 Undergrad degree/university: Spanish Language and Literature/Marquette University

Spanish Language and Literature/Marquette University Law degree/university: JD/ Marquette University Law School

Michelle Hockers served as an associate at Milwaukee-based Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. for just five years before being named partner this past June.

Hockers graduated magna cum laude in the top 5 percent of her class at Marquette University Law School. Through the pre-law scholars program, she completed both undergraduate courses and her law school degree in 6 years instead of the usual 7 years most students require.

Since joining the firm, she has been a quick study and not just on the mechanics of the law but in dealing with people, said Keith Stachowiak, partner at Murphy & Prachtauser.

“I have no hesitation having her meet with clients, prepare doctors for depositions, take depositions and argue motions,” he said. “She has had many trials in the past five years, and I hear positive reports about her ability from judges and opposing counsel.”

Murphy & Prachthauser was founded in 1979. Hockers is the firm’s newest partner.

“I think the most important trait is her positive attitude that she displays in every respect,” said Stachowiak. “She is excellent in working with people, and this attitude and her personality play a huge role in her successfully dealing with sometimes difficult people.”