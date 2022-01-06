Michael Best acquires North Carolina law firm

Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best announced that it has acquired North Carolina law firm Forrest Firm. The deal adds 23 lawyers and 13 professionals to Michael Best, which will now have more than 60 legal…

Milwaukee-based law firm Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best announced that it has acquired North Carolina law firm Forrest Firm . The deal adds 23 lawyers and 13 professionals to Michael Best, which will now have more than 60 legal and technical professionals in North Carolina and more than 400 across the country. Michael Best already has an office in Raleigh, N.C. and with the acquisition of Forrest Firm it adds seven additional offices in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Greenville, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem. Forrest Firm was founded in 2011 and has represented clients for corporate transactions, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, venture capital, and more. "Combining with Forrest Firm is the ideal match for Michael Best, as they share our vision and goals, with a clients-first focus," said David Krutz, managing partner of Michael Best. "By adding 36 new attorneys and professionals, we will immediately become a market leader for providing legal services, market intelligence, and strategic advice to high-growth businesses and entrepreneurs across the state and across industries in the Southeast." "We were drawn to Michael Best because of their rich history of success, along with their focus on client service, innovation, growth, and community service” said James Forrest, founder and CEO of Forrest Firm. “They are committed to many of the same things we have been committed to during the history of Forrest Firm, but on a much larger scale. We are thrilled with the combination and anticipate big things from the combined organization."