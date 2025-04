MetalTek International names new chief operating officer

Waukesha-based metal component manufacturer MetalTek International has named Rick Craven as its chief operating officer. Rick Craven Craven most recently served as general manager at Regal Rexnord Corp. He was previously president of three privately-held, Wisconsin-based manufacturing companies and served in roles of increasing responsibility at both Rexnord and Delphi Corp.

Waukesha-based metal component manufacturer MetalTek International has named Rick Craven as its chief operating officer.

Craven most recently served as general manager at Regal Rexnord Corp. He was previously president of three privately-held, Wisconsin-based manufacturing companies and served in roles of increasing responsibility at both Rexnord and Delphi Corp.

"Rick has a proven record of driving operational excellence, optimizing production processes, and leading high-performing teams," said E.J. Kubick, chief executive officer of MetalTek. "His expertise in enhancing plant operations and implementing cutting-edge technologies will be critical as MetalTek continues to improve the way we work as a company."

Craven earned his mechanical engineering degree from Saginaw Valley State University. He also has an MBA from Michigan State University.