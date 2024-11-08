Login
Real Estate

Mequon Town Center development sold for $18 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from Mid-America Real Estate
Last updated

Mequon-based real estate firm The Heimat Group purchased the Mequon Town Center for $18 million, according to state property records. The multi-building development, located at 5900 W. Mequon Road, includes residential units and retail space with tenants including Cafe Hollander and Colectivo Coffee. It was sold by a Plover, Wisconsin-based ownership group affiliated with Lokre

