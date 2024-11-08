Mequon Town Center development sold for $18 million

Mequon-based real estate firm The Heimat Group purchased the Mequon Town Center for $18 million, according to state property records. The multi-building development, located at 5900 W. Mequon Road, includes residential units and retail space with tenants including Cafe Hollander and Colectivo Coffee. It was sold by a Plover, Wisconsin-based ownership group affiliated with Lokre

Completed in 2016, the project was developed by Milwaukee-based. All of the development's 36,000 square feet of retail space is occupied, according to materials from commercial real estate firm. The Heimat Group is a boutique real estate and capital services firm that owns properties throughout the state, including many apartment complexes in Milwaukee. A representative from the company was not immediately available for comment.