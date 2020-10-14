Mequon company’s robotic cart selected as Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

MARC, an autonomous mobile robot work cart made by Mequon-based MūL Technologies, was voted as the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

The annual contest is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. The results were announced at WMC’s Made in Wisconsin Luncheon.

The contest uses a bracket format to determine a winner. In the final four, MūL topped nano preemie diapers made by Kimberly-Clark in Neenah, electric rope shovels made by Caterpillar Global Mining in South Milwaukee and adaptive clothing made by C.C. moo LLC in Stoughton.

MARC, short for mobile autonomous robotic cart, operates independently within manufacturing facilities. It maps the building and can be pre-programed to go to a destination with a single command. It operates without a WiFi connection and does not require IT support or infrastructure changes.

This year’s coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest was the fifth iteration. Previous winners included the Big Boy All-Weather Rifle from Henry Repeating Arms, the Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle from Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from Oshkosh Corp., and the Milwaukee Eight Engine from Harley-Davidson.