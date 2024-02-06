Menomonee Falls-based startup Lotza launches with series of healthy drink mixers

By
-
Lotza is a drink mixer (and mocktail) with adaptogens to boost your mood and plant-based nutrients to support liver health and next-day recovery. Submitted image.

As the popularity of healthier alcoholic beverages options continues to rise, Menomonee Falls-based beverage startup Lotza is hoping to add another option to your roster. Formed last February, Lotza has created what founder Laura Markz believes to be the world’s first “good-for-you” drink mixer that not only helps protect your body from the effects of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display