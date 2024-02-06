Menomonee Falls-based startup Lotza launches with series of healthy drink mixers

As the popularity of healthier alcoholic beverages options continues to rise, Menomonee Falls-based beverage startup Lotza
is hoping to add another option to your roster.
Formed last February, Lotza has created what founder Laura Markz
believes to be the world’s first “good-for-you” drink mixer that not only helps protect your body from the effects of alcohol, but also provides additional health benefits. Lotza also offers consumers a cocktail mixer, along with a mocktail option, all in one can.
“The whole goal as a business for Lotza, my ‘why’ behind everything, is to help protect people from the damaging effects of alcohol,” said Markz.
Markz is a Marquette University graduate who began her professional journey at the ad agency Laughlin Constable. She quickly climbed the ladder to become vice president of digital strategy but ended up leaving the corporate world after suffering from a severe medical emergency during childbirth. After a stint as a consultant and later working for a colleague’s air purification business, which ended up shutting down, Markewicz made the decision to start her own company.
She said there wasn’t necessarily a “lightbulb” moment that led to the creation of Lotza. The idea of creating a beverage that can be enjoyed by any guest in social settings had always been a half-formed concept in the back of Markz’s head.
"Being with your friends and having a beverage that can be enjoyed equally by people who consume alcohol and people who don't was really important to me," said Markz.
Laura Markz
Laura Markz[/caption]
Lotza has a two-pronged approach to how it can help protect consumers from the damaging effects of alcohol. Working with a medical advisory team, Markz was able to perfect a formula that includes adaptogens. Those adaptogens boost a user’s mood naturally.
“The adaptogens can either be a supplement to alcohol or a replacement to alcohol, to give you that fun feeling without actually being intoxicated,” said Markz. “If you are drinking, the goal is hopefully to drink less.”
The second portion of Lotza’s two-pronged approach is the use of DHM as an ingredient. DHM is a plant-derived supplement that can help counteract the effects of alcohol. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
There are currently three flavors of Lotza including lemon hibiscus, watermelon cucumber and wild berry mint.
“A lot of the big brands think if you consume alcohol, you must not care about your health,” said Markz. “I think that’s a total farce. I think with the popularity of hard seltzer, especially coming out of the pandemic, it shows people want healthier options.”
Lotza is gearing up for a soft launch in two weeks, during which the startup will be testing its marketing and messaging efforts. Markz said content creators will play a key part in spreading awareness of the brand.
“When women get together for a girls’ weekend, that’s our brand,” she said. “This isn’t a wine that you would drink on a Tuesday night by yourself. This is a beverage for those really fun events.”
She wants Lotza to reach $400 million within its first five years of business and believes an aggressive growth strategy will play a key part in reaching that milestone. While Lotza is only available to buy online at the moment, Markz aims to quickly get her product on the shelves at large retailers like Whole Foods and onsite at large events.
When it comes to a local presence, Markz is already in talks with a hybrid bar in Milwaukee to have them business carry Lotza products.