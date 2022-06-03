Menomonee Falls-based Engman-Taylor acquired by New York-based distributor

Menomonee Falls-based Engman-Taylor Company, Inc.,
a distributor of metalworking tools and supplies, has been acquired by Melville, New-York based MSC Industrial Supply Co.
(MSC).
MSC Industrial Supply Co. is a distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Under the agreement, Engman-Taylor will continue to do business under its current name after becoming an MSC company. The company's president and owner, Rick Star
, will continue to lead business, which has approximately 90 employees. The acquisition is expected to be roughly neutral to MSC's fiscal 2022 earnings and slightly accretive to fiscal 2023 earnings.
"MSC is a recognized and respected leader in the industrial supply distribution industry,” said Star. “The company's strong track record of enabling the companies it acquires to maintain their identities and customer relationships while offering its vast portfolio of products and solutions provides a winning formula for both organizations. Most importantly, it will enable us to bring even greater value to our customers.”
Engman-Taylor serves customers from two locations in Wisconsin, two in Illinois and one in North Carolina, complementing MSC's national reach. Engman-Taylor will be able to offer customers access to MSC's 2 million-plus products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions.
"We are pleased that Engman-Taylor will be joining forces with MSC,” said Erik Gershwind,
president and CEO of MSC. “Just as our roots go back to metalworking more than 80 years ago, Engman-Taylor brings decades of technical expertise in metalworking. Their team offers a strong fit in terms of skill, capabilities and culture, and their focus on serving customers at a very high level aligns well with our approach to helping customers solve their mission-critical challenges on the plant floor.”