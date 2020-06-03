Medical College of Wisconsin awarded $24 million for research consortium

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $24.4 million grant renewal to the Medical College of Wisconsin for a consortium of regional organizations working on clinical and translational research.

It’s the third time the Medical College has received the five-year NIH Clinical and Translational Science Award. It funds the work of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) of Southeast Wisconsin, a consortium that includes Children’s Wisconsin, Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center, Froedtert Hospital, Marquette University, MCW, Milwaukee School of Engineering, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

The CTSI was founded in 2010 with a five-year $20 million award, which was followed by a five-year $22.5 million award in 2015. In the past five years, CTSI service centers have supported nearly 1,300 research projects. The new round of funding will be used to translate research discoveries into patient care, improving health outcomes, and building training programs and community engagement, MCW said.

“The composition of the CTSI is unique because of the engagement of multiple academic institutions locally and nationally. It offers invaluable research resources and opportunities for collaboration with students and faculty of all the institutions in the consortium,” said Dr. Reza Shaker, associate provost for clinical and translational research at MCW and CTSI Director. “The awarding of this competitive grant renewal demonstrates our strength as an innovative and cutting-edge research collaborator and national thought leader.”

In 2019, there were 60 CTSA awards nationwide at academic medical centers.

“This extremely competitive award reflects MCW’s role as a national leader in building academic and research partnerships to address the community’s greatest health needs,” said Dr. Joseph Kerschner, provost and executive vice president and dean of the School of Medicine at MCW. “The collaborations and partnerships fostered through the CTSI already have paid off in innovation and translation of new technologies and advancements. We are deeply grateful to our faculty, staff, students and many partners across the region for their invaluable contributions to the CTSI as we continue to build healthier communities.”

