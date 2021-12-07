McGillycuddy’s building on Water Street acquired by bar owners

Alex Zank
McGillycuddy's building, 1135 N. Water St. Credit: Google
The owners of McGillycuddy's bar on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee have purchased the bar's building for $2 million, according to state records. The building is located at 1135 N. Water St. Investors group Honey…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

