McGillycuddy’s building on Water Street acquired by bar owners

The owners of McGillycuddy's bar on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee have purchased the bar's building for $2 million, according to state records. The building is located at 1135 N. Water St. Investors group Honey Badger DK LLC is the buyer. Honey Badger DK is an affiliate of Wild Planet Hospitality Group , which operates McGillycuddy's and the Red Rock Saloons in Milwaukee and Madison. D&D Realty on Water LLC sold the building. The entity is registered to Scott Koehler of Milwaukee. Wild Planet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The McGillycuddy's building totals 5,560 square feet and was built in 1880, according to city records. Its assessed value is $1.29 million.