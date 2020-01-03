Mary Wiberg Springer: BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Manufacturing

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Number of years working in your current industry: 34

Number of years with your current company/firm: 30

30 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors of Science in Nursing / Minor Business – Alverno

Graduate degree/university: Masters Nursing – UW Milwaukee

Mary Wiberg Springer grew up in the heat-treating industry, working with her dad’s first company, Midland Metal Treating, as a teenager.

Her father, Charles Wiberg, and brother Steve Wiberg later started another heat-treati ng company named ThermTech in Waukesha. In 1989 Mary accepted the challenge to become a part of the family business. As the company grew she helped develop systems, people and culture while her dad and brother established processes and equipment.

Charles Wiberg retired in the early 1990s, naming Steve and Mary equal partners, president and vice president, respectively. Together with their team, they grew the business from $5 million in sales to $25 million in sales.

ThermTech provides heat-treating services for more than 700 customers in the Midwest.

Wiberg Springer has been actively involved in The Metal Treating Institute Trade Association for over 25 years, achieving the acknowledgement of first woman president in 2006.