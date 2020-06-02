Notable Women in Construction and Design: Mary C. Piontkowski

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Science Biomedical Engineering, Marquette University

Graduate degree/university: Master of Science Civil Engineering with emphasis in Structural, Marquette University
Number of years working in your current industry: 15
Number of years with your current company/firm: 10

Mary Piontkowski, PE, SE, is vice president and director of structural engineering at Milwaukee-based Harwood Engineering Consultants, Ltd., where she has worked for 10 years.

Harwood Engineering Consultants is a full-service engineering consulting firm that provides civil, electrical, fire protection, HVAC, lighting, plumbing, structural, and technology/security design, LEED and commissioning services.

Piontkowski is experienced in designing health care, industrial, correctional, educational, religious, cultural, civic, commercial and high-end residential structures.

Piontkowski acknowledges the role mentors have played in her success and believes in giving back to others, said Tom Olejniczak, president of Harwood Engineering Consultants. She is focused on providing colleagues and others coming up in the industry the tools to better understand the role structural design plays in the built environment. For Piontkowski, mentoring has a mushroom effect that goes beyond individual success and overflows into team and project successes, Szymanski said.

Piontkowski is currently focused on structural considerations for long-term flexibility of new builds – particularly those in health care environments, and in 2019, she became a certified Parksmart advisor to introduce clients to strategies which reduce the environmental impact of parking facilities.