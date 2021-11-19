Marquette raises another $47 million toward $750 million campaign target

Marquette University has raised another $47 million over the past eight months toward its $750 million “Time to Rise” campaign goal.

Marquette went public in April with the campaign, for which it has been privately raising funds since 2016. At that time, university officials said it had already raised $453 million.

On Thursday, president Michael Lovell said the campaign had surpassed the $500 million milestone, leaving $250 million left to raise.

To date, more than 51,000 donors have given to the campaign, including 43% who made their first-ever gift to the university. The university has received commitments of $100,000 or more from nearly 600 donors, and more than 100 donors have gifted at leats $1 million.

“Grounded in our Catholic, Jesuit faith, we continue to deepen our mission and thrive thanks to the immense generosity of our Marquette family across the world,” Lovell said. “Our close-knit community has risen to every challenge. Together, we are building a culture where Marquette alumni, parents and friends proudly give back as women and men for and with others.”

“Time to Rise” has generated more than $215 million in scholarship funds, which is a top campaign priority. It’s also focused on “enriching and expanding student opportunities, supporting our teacher-scholars, fostering university-wide innovation and continuing to transform Marquette’s campus environment,” Marquette said.

“Our generous supporters are strengthening our tradition of excellence and helping to write the next chapters in the story of Marquette,” said Tim McMahon, vice president for advancement. “Time to Rise is a campaign for everyone that has the power to create a Marquette culture of giving for generations.”

The campaign is being co-chaired by Chuck and Karen Swoboda and Mary Ellen and Scott Stanek. Mary Ellen Stanek chaired the Marquette board from 2006 to 2009, and Chuck Swoboda chaired the board from 2012 to 2014. All four graduated from Marquette.

“Our drive to create an unstoppable philanthropic movement has never been stronger,” Lovell said. “We will embrace the work ahead of us to raise the remaining $250 million in funds and are enthused for the impact it will bring.”