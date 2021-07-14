Marquette names Marko Bastl as next director of its supply chain management center

Marquette University has named Marko Bastl as its next director of its Center for Supply Chain Management. Bastl has been an associate professor of supply chain management with Marquette since August 2013. He started in…

Marquette University has named Marko Bastl as its next director of its Center for Supply Chain Management. Bastl has been an associate professor of supply chain management with Marquette since August 2013. He started in the new role on July 1. "The Center for Supply Chain Management in so many ways symbolizes the excellence that is associated with a Marquette Business education," said Tim Hanley, interim Keyes Dean of Business Administration. "Dr. Marko Bastl is an exceptionally talented teacher, scholar, and leader in our college, and I am excited to see this center continue to thrive and grow with his leadership." He succeeds Manoj Babu, who was director of the center for a year. One of the College of Business Administration's flagship centers, the supply chain management center produces the monthly Marquette ISM Manufacturing Survey, which tracks trends in the industry. Prior joining Marquette, Bastl worked as a senior research fellow with the Cranfield School of Management in United Kingdom. He previously held various executive positions, including the head of corporate financial and operational controlling for a paper manufacturing business. His research and teaching interests focus on questions such as how to effectively manage multi-tier inter-firm relationships, how to effectively exit from buyer-supplier relationships, and how to achieve supply chain transparency, among others. "Marko is one of those unique talents who can transcend academic knowledge with true business experience which I feel is an important attribute when teaching in the supply chain area," said Chris Adams, chair of the college's supply chain program advisory board and a partner with Veritas Business Consulting. "His innovative approach to supply chain complexities, along with his unique vision to anticipate and attack challenges has been amazing. He has established himself as a terrific asset to the Supply Chain Program and I am thrilled for the program's continued success under his leadership."