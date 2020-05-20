Marquette names new director for supply chain center

Marquette University has named Manoj Babu as the next director of its Center for Supply Chain Management.

Babu, an instructor in Marquette’s College of Business Administration, succeeds Doug Fisher, who retired last year after leading the center for 11 years.

Babu begins in his new role July 1.

“I am extremely honored and excited to join the Marquette Center for Supply Chain Management team,” Babu said. “My main focus is to create value-added opportunities for our student population and build sustainable relationships with our industry partners. It’s a privilege to be working with faculty, staff and administration in this amazing role.”

Babu previously worked for Citation, Case New Holland and Daimler-Chrysler. In addition to Marquette, he’s taught undergraduate and graduate courses in management, human resources, leadership and supply chain at Gateway Technical College, Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He also served as associate dean of business and IT, and dean of manufacturing, engineering and transportation at Gateway.

“Dr. Babu’s experience in leading cross-disciplinary teams, training, strategic planning and development make him an ideal choice to lead one of the College of Business Administration’s most visible and nationally recognized programs,” said Tim Hanley, interim Keyes Dean of Business Administration. “He has been working in post-secondary college settings for the past six years in increasing roles of administrative responsibility, while working directly with community and industry leaders with specific interest in management and operations and supply chain sector. He comes with a great network of industry contacts and experience fundraising and leading teams.”

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.

