Nasco Education to lay off 30 workers at Fort Atkinson headquarters

Nasco Education LLC
, a provider of curriculum materials and other educational supports for teachers, will lay off 30 workers at its Fort Atkinson headquarters.
There are currently 136 employees working at the facility, which is located at 901 Janesville Ave.
An initial round of layoffs is scheduled to take place on Aug. 22, according to a recently submitted WARN notice.
"While the number of affected employees does not reach 25% of Nasco’s current workforce at the Fort Atkinson facility, Nasco is providing this notice because it recognizes there is a possibility of subsequent layoffs in coming months that could result in a total of 40-60 total layoffs," according to the notice.
Additional layoffs have not yet been determined and will depend on “certain unpredictable business and economic factors,” according to the company.